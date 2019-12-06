Akshay Kumar on interviewing PM Modi: ‘Even he was taken aback by questions I was asking’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar said ‘anyone would have jumped’ at the chance to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating that he approached the conversation as a common man. The actor spoke to the prime minister ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year, inviting a wide spectrum of reactions.

Talking about his approach in the interview at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor said, “Anyone would have jumped at the chance of interviewing PM Modi. I went without any preparation and asked him questions as a common man.”

Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019

“Even the PM was taken aback by the kind of questions I was asking -- about jokes he tells and whether he likes mangoes. He was sweet enough to answer my questions, he could’ve had me thrown out,” he said, rejecting suggestions that the questions had been vetted by the Prime Minister’s team.

Akshay was also asked about the political ideologies that he and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna have, a subject that the Prime Minister had also broached during the interview. Making light of it, Akshay joked, “Yes, I and my wife have different ideologies. At my home the situation is such that we watch Republic TV one day while having dinner and NDTV the other day. Now we have reached a consensus and we watch ABP TV.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport, explains how he got Canadian citizenship at HTLS 2019

Kareena Kapoor, who was also a part of the interview, joked that she and husband Saif Ali Khan only watch Netflix. The actors will be seen in Good Newwz later this month, their first collaboration in 10 years.

Follow @htshowbiz for more