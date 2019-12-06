Akshay Kumar: ‘When I was working with Karisma, Kareena Kapoor was so young that I would lift her up and play with her, today she is my heroine’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:21 IST

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor had a fun evening as they made a joint appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi on Friday. From agreeing to produce a film together to grooving to their new dance number Sauda Khara Khara from their upcoming film, Good Newwz, the two minced no words as they spoke about their work equation and their choice of films.

Sharing a secret at the event, Kareena said, “I was actually behind the camera when Akshay Kumar gave his first ever shot for a movie.” Akshay also went to reveal, “When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine.”

Kareena confirmed the fact and added, “He still does that and he’s doing that with all his heroines.” She also added, “To me, Akshay is like coming home. He’s like family. There is absolute comfort when I work with Akshay.”

Watch: Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar at HTLS 2019

The two were also asked about their probable clash at the box office next year but Kareena was not aware of the same. Akshay’s Bachchan Panday is all set to clash with Kareena’s Laal Singh Chadha around Christmas, 2020. However, Akshay politely told Kareena, “If I ask you nicely, please change your release dates.”

Kareena also spoke about how a few Bollywood actresses have launched their own production houses. She said, “Anushka and Deepika are turning producers despite being married, times are changing. If I want to be a producer it won’t be about money, it would be about the kind of movies I want to do.” The actor went on to add, “As far as the pay cheque goes, I just want to be paid as much as Akshay Kumar does, that’s all.”

A surprised Akshay came up with an idea and said, “I am ready to make a film in which Kareena does the Hero’s role and she’ll be 50-50 partner in it. She will not take remuneration and will take 50-50 profit share.”

Akshay also confirmed that despite not having an official account on any social media platform, Kareena remains updated about every news related to the film industry. “She has all the inside information on others. She knows who’s doing what film and for how much they are getting.”

Also read: ‘Marrying Saif was the best decision of my life, it’s not a crime to be in love’: Kareena Kapoor at HTLS 2019

Also read: Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport, explains how he got Canadian citizenship at HTLS 2019

Also read: Akshay Kumar on interviewing PM Modi: ‘Even he was taken aback by questions I was asking’

Also read: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan dance to Sauda Khara Khara at HTLS 2019. Watch video

Akshay also clarified why he has multiple releases each year instead of booking a specific festival release. He said, “You take 40 days to complete a film, I do 4 films a year. That means I get 205 days free. I can actually do 8 films but I am taking pity on audience.”

He added, “I am not the kind of actor who will live in a hotel for 2 months and get into the skin of the character. I can’t do this. It is just acting, why are people taking so much load. It takes me a day to understand my character and all you have to do is follow the directions of the director. I can’t understand how people can shoot the same film in 200 days. Mission Impossible was shot in 55 days, are we making something bigger than that?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more