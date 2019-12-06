Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan dance to Sauda Khara Khara at HTLS 2019. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:35 IST

Day 1 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit ended on a high note, with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan bringing the house down during their session. The two stars danced to the song Sauda Khara Khara from their upcoming film Good Newwz.

Sauda Khara Khara is a reprised version of Sukhbir’s hit number of the same name and will feature in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz. The song has been picturised on Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani at a wedding, with Akshay crashing the celebrations and stealing the show with his ‘nagin dance’ moves. Original singer Sukhbir also makes an appearance.

Good Newwz revolves around two couples – Akshay and Kareena, and Diljit and Kiara – trying to conceive a baby through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). However, due to them sharing the same surname, the hospital staff mixes up the sperm.

Also read: Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport, explains how he got Canadian citizenship at HTLS 2019

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay said that keeping the comedy element aside, Good Newwz would teach the viewers a lot about IVF. “It’s a film that’s done in a different kind of spirit. It is a comedy but I feel there is a lot of emotion. We have tackled the IVF bit quite beautifully, which you will see when you watch the film,” Kareena added.

Akshay, who has appeared in almost 140 films in his career spanning over two and half decades, said that Good Newwz was one of his best films. “I have seen the film. The last 20 minutes are so emotional and it touches you so much. In my career, I have done about 140 films by now and I would consider this one of my best films,” he said.

Good Newwz marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta and also features Anjana Sukhani, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. The film will open in theatres on December 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more