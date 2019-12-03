Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara: Akshay Kumar makes naagin dance hip again, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:32 IST

Akshay Kumar seems to be on a mission – not only deliver hits but give people the dance steps of the season too. If the wildly improbable hit Bala from Housefull 4 wasn’t enough, Good Newwz retreads yesteryear’s hit Sauda Khara Khara with Akshay’s naagin dance as its USP.

The song begins with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani dancing at a wedding when their party is crashed by the song’s original singer, Sukhbir. Before Sauda Khara Khara ends, another unexpected guest shows up, Akshay Kumar, with his naagin dance moves.

Earlier, Good Newwz’s director Raj Mehta called Akshay’s steps the highlight of the song. “The song begins with Diljit making an entry as part of the bride’s entourage, while Kiara represents the groom’s side. Sukhbir paaji is seen as performing at the wedding. It is only towards the end of the song that Akshay arrives and breaks into a twisted naagin dance. He came up with the steps and we enjoyed shooting it, I hope that the audience also likes it,” Raj said in a statement.

Sauda Khara Khara has been been sung by Sukhbir, Dhvani Bhanushali and Diljit. “I was looking for a song for a particular situation and when a team member played this track, I liked it. It was supposed to be filmed on Diljit Dosanjh, but when Akshay Kumar heard it, he wished to be part of it, too,” the director said.

Other than Akshay, Diljit and Kiara, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Mehta, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, and will release on Christmas this year. The comedy of errors about two couples who opt for IVF to have children has received a lot of love from the audience after its trailer.