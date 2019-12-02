Kajol opens up about her equation with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, fallout with Karan Johar

bollywood

Actor Kajol has spoken about her equation with past co-stars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. She has also expressed regret over her fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar.

In an interview to Filmfare, the actor said, “I genuinely love them. I don’t know the people who’ve entered the industry in the last 10-15 years so well. I’m not some chatty, let’s-message-each-other kind of person. So I don’t know them well. But, regarding the others, be it Lolo (Karisma Kapoor), Raveena (Tandon), my heroes like Akshay (Kumar), Aamir (Khan), Saif (Ali Khan), whenever I meet them, there’s always a sense of, ‘How are you doing? Are you okay? What’s up with you?’ They have the same feelings for me. We may not chat on social media often but that doesn’t mean we’re no longer friends.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol share a warm moment during Vijaya Dashami celebrations, in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Kajol recently posed for a photograph with Aamir, and wished a happy birthday to Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she’s done several films involving Karan Johar. She had a well-publicised fallout with the director, which was documented by him in his autobiography. After saying that he no longer saw them rekindling their friendship, Kajol and Karan managed to salvage their relationship after all. She said that she felt terrible about the situation, and that she was sure that Karan felt the same way. “I don’t meet him as much now because he’s travelling so much, working so much and I’m also travelling and working,” she said.

Shah Rukh had even shared a funny story about warning Aamir of her working style. He had said, “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’.”

Kajol will next be seen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she plays Savitribai Malusare. The film is due out on January 20.

