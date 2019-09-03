Aamir Khan and Kajol meet ‘after so long’ at Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, share pic on Instagram

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:19 IST

Actor Kajol has shared a selfie with her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan. She took to Instagram on Monday to post the picture, which came with the caption, “After so long.”

Kajol and Aamir met at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his Mumbai home, Antilia. The event saw several Bollywood names such as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Aditia Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and several others.

Kajol wore a black and gold sari, while Aamir wore a white kurta pyjama. Aamir also sported a thick beard, perhaps as part of his look for the upcoming Forrest Gump remake that he is starring in. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is titled Lal Singh Chaddha, and is Aamir’s first project since his big-budget flop, Thugs of Hindostan.

Kajol, meanwhile, last appeared in Helicopter Eela. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. She will also be seen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Before Fanaa in 2006, Kajol and Aamir worked together in 1997’s Ishq.

Her frequent co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, recently recalled when he warned Aamir of working with her. “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir asked me about her as he wanted to work with her,” Shah Rukh said. “I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’.”

