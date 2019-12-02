e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara teaser: Akshay Kumar one-ups his Bala number with Nagin dance. Watch

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh seem to hijack a wedding in the Good Newwz song, Sauda Khara Khara.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar will be seen performing nagin dance in the Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara.
Akshay Kumar will be seen performing nagin dance in the Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara.
         

As the era of remixes continues to remain a constant, the makers of Good Newwz have released a teaser of a new wedding song, the recreated version of the popular 90s’ number, Sauda Khara Khara. The teaser shows Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh dancing like crazy baraatis at a wedding whereas Akshay Kumar is seen performing Nagin dance while sitting along with the groom on a horse.

Producer Karan Johar shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “This wedding season, Bhangra is returning in style!” The song will be a recreation of the original Punjabi song, sung by Sukhbir.

Diljit, Kiara and Akshay seem to have hijacked the entire wedding with their crazy antics as they groove to the hit music. The song seems to be another fun one from Akshay, who delivered a quirky performance as a mad, bald king in the Housefull 4 song, Shaitan Ka Saala.

The makers of Good Newwz recently released an original dance number, Chandigarh Mein, which shows all the four lead actors including Kareena Kapoor on the dance floor. It is a lavish party song that also includes rap from Badshah and a cameo appearance of Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, who has crooned the song with Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur. The lyrics have been penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Good Newwz is a comedy of errors about two married couples. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to have babies through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperm is interchanged.

Also read: Panipat song Sapna Hai: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon tie the knot in this royal wedding number. Watch

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara play an outspoken, friendly and fun pair. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News