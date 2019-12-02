e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Panipat song Sapna Hai: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon tie the knot in this royal wedding number. Watch

Panipat song Sapna Hai Sach Hai, picturised on Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, shows the love story of Sadashiv Rao and Parvatibai.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in a still from the Panipat song, Sapna Hai Sach Hai.
Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in a still from the Panipat song, Sapna Hai Sach Hai.
         

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic song Sapna Hai Sach Hai from Panipat is out now and is a beautiful picturisation of Sadashiv Rao and Parvatibai’s love story back in the time. The song shows their traditional Maharashtrian wedding post which they went on to become each other’s strength.

Written by Javed Akhtar, Sapna Hai Sach Hai has been sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ajay-Atul.

 

Giving an insight into her character in the film, Kriti recently wrote on Instagram, “Parvati Bai - From being a loving woman to being a strong constant support for her husband through all ups and downs to being a fearless force that would go to every extent to defend her people.”

Arjun also shared a video in which he can be seen talking about working on his first period film. The actor is seen getting his head being shaved for the role of a Maratha warrior and says, “I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role.”

 

He also shared a video from the making of the film which shows Kriti filming some action scenes. Kriti calls director Ashutosh Gowariker “the kitaab (book) of history” in the video and can be seen holding a sword and a spear in some scenes.

 

Also read: Alia Bhatt inconsolable as she talks about sister Shaheen’s depression: ‘I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have’

The makers have already released a victory anthem titled Mard Maratha ahead of the film’s release. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat. It boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News