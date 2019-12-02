Panipat song Sapna Hai: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon tie the knot in this royal wedding number. Watch

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic song Sapna Hai Sach Hai from Panipat is out now and is a beautiful picturisation of Sadashiv Rao and Parvatibai’s love story back in the time. The song shows their traditional Maharashtrian wedding post which they went on to become each other’s strength.

Written by Javed Akhtar, Sapna Hai Sach Hai has been sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ajay-Atul.

Giving an insight into her character in the film, Kriti recently wrote on Instagram, “Parvati Bai - From being a loving woman to being a strong constant support for her husband through all ups and downs to being a fearless force that would go to every extent to defend her people.”

Arjun also shared a video in which he can be seen talking about working on his first period film. The actor is seen getting his head being shaved for the role of a Maratha warrior and says, “I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role.”

He also shared a video from the making of the film which shows Kriti filming some action scenes. Kriti calls director Ashutosh Gowariker “the kitaab (book) of history” in the video and can be seen holding a sword and a spear in some scenes.

The makers have already released a victory anthem titled Mard Maratha ahead of the film’s release. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat. It boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

