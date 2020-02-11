Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he doesn’t see Shehnaaz as competition, Rashami lies a lot and Asim doesn’t get the game

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:44 IST

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla will be seen sharing his real views on co-contestants in Tuesday’s episode. While he said he does not consider Shehnaaz Gill as competition, he claimed Asim Riaz does not understand the game.

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma will be seen visiting the house as part of a new task wherein he will ask the contestants some questions. In a promotional video, Rajat is seen asking Rashami Desai if her relationship with Sidharth is very old and she responds, “Bahut purana. Dil Se Dil Tak (Very old, Dil Se Dil Tak - name of the show they worked together on).” He also asks what was it that Sidharth wanted to clarify before entering the house and Rashami said it was something very personal. Rajat prodded her further, saying the show is about opening up.

Sidharth is also heard saying, “Rashami Desai ka jhooth had se jyada hai. (Rashami lies a lot).”

When Rajat asks why Sidharth does not want to be with anyone who disagrees with him, the actor says, “As a sportsman, mere me competitive spirit bahut zyada hai (I am too competitive).” Rajat quips that it is not competitive spirit but looks like he does things to make others look lesser than him.

Rajat also says Sidharth chose Paras Chhabra during the task in which they had to save one contestant from nominations because he thought he isn’t a competitor but Shehnaaz could be a good competition so he did not save her. “Mai Shehnaaz ko as a competitor leta hi nahi (I don’t consider her my competition),” Sidharth replies.

The journalist also told Asim that he broke a close friendship for the game.

