Kareena Kapoor posts rare throwback with granddad Raj Kapoor to wish cousin Riddhima: ‘Sister sledge’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:32 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a rare throwback of her legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor that featured him with his three granddaughters - Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena. She also wished her cousin on the occasion of her 40th birthday.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” The picture shows Raj Kapoor, holding his granddaughters - Kareena and Riddhima - in his arms, with at least one of them, Kareena, in deep sleep and in the process of slipping from his grip. Karisma stands next to him, with her arms around his neck. Riddhima replied on the post and wrote: “Awwww Thank you Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan love you.”

Karisma also commented on the photo, “Bebo can you please wake up ? Oh that goes for me too #family #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan with @get_repost Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz.” Malaika Arora joked how the two “ate n passed out.”

Karisma, meanwhile, shared pictures from last night’s birthday celebration and wrote: “Happy 40th birthday ! so glad we got to celebrate with you ! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime.” The picture had Alia Bhatt, Anissa, wife of their cousin Armaan Jain, Riddhima, Kareena and herself posing for the pictures.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan’s comments about film industry: ‘It is a shame’

Earlier, Riddhima has shared pictures and videos from the celebrations. The video was particularly special as it had her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and actor Alia Bhatt among many friends, dancing to the 70s hit number Aap Jaisa Koi by popular Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan. A day before, her businessman husband, Bharat Sahni had posted a throwback with his wife in anticipation of her 40th birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more