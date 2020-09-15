e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor party with his sister Riddhima on her birthday, watch mom Neetu dancing

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor party with his sister Riddhima on her birthday, watch mom Neetu dancing

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her 40th birthday with family and friends in Mumbai. Spotted were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. See pictures here.

Sep 15, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned 40 on Tuesday. On the occasion, many members of the Kapoor family got together to celebrate her birthday. Riddhima posted pictures from the bash.

The highlight of the celebrations was a special dance tribute by family and friends. Sharing a video, Riddhima wrote: “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone.” The video, shot by all its participants while at their respective homes, shows them dancing to hit ’70s number from Qurbaani - Aap Jaisa Koi - sung by Pakistani pop singer, Nazia Hassan. Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor’s mom, actor Neetu Kapoor, can also be seen swaying to the beats of the song. Also featured are Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, Riddhima’s aunt Reema Jain and her son, actor Armaan.

 

Family ❤️

Riddhima also shared a collage which features Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Alia, apart from Riddhima. She wrote: “Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on.”

On Monday, Riddhima’s businessman husband Bharat Sahni shared a throwback picture of them together and wrote excitedly about his wife turning 40. He said: “Countdown to 40! #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” While she is in an orange lehenga, he has a blue sherwani on.

Also read: ‘Sorry Sara, Sorry Rakul’: Samantha Akkineni shares post as internet apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

Six days before Riddhima’s birthday, he had also posted a family picture, of a party hosted by Riddhima’s cousin Nitasha Nanda. He had written: “Thank you Tashu. The foods never been better! #Countdown #to #Ridds #Birthday #Big40.” The picture showed Riddhima, Bharat, their daughter Samara, Neetu, Nitasha, Armaan, Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Randhir Kapoor and others.

Riddhima, though based in Delhi, spends a considerable amount of time in Mumbai with her mother. Her Instagram is full of pictures with her large family.

