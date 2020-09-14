e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'Sorry Sara, Sorry Rakul': Samantha Akkineni shares post as internet apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

‘Sorry Sara, Sorry Rakul’: Samantha Akkineni shares post as internet apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

Samantha Akkineni has participated in the ‘#SorrySara, #SorryRakul’ online trend, after a report by a news channel said that the two actors were named by Rhea Chakraborty as consumers of drugs. The report has now been disputed.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Samantha Akkineni has shared an Instagram Story that says 'Sorry Rakul, Sorry Sara'.
Samantha Akkineni has shared an Instagram Story that says ‘Sorry Rakul, Sorry Sara’.
         

Actor Samantha Akkineni has participated in the #SorrySara and #SorryRakul online trend, after a report by a news channel said that the two actors were named by Rhea Chakraborty as consumers of drugs. The claim has since been rejected by the Narcotics Control Bureau, prompting social media users to apologise to the two actors for the misreporting.

On Instagram stories, Samantha shared a post about Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh not being summoned, and wrote, “#SorryRakul, #SorrySara.”

Times Now had previously reported that Rhea Chakraborty, during interrogation, had named Sara, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambhatta, among others, as drug consumers. The report claimed that the NCB had prepared a list of 25 Bollywood names who would be summoned for further questioning.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra, told Free Press Journal that no Bollywood names have been listed to be summoned. He said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.”

Also read: Shibani Dandekar, sister Anusha delete posts calling for release of Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra have all been arrested on drugs-related charges in the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s family of having abetted the actor’s suicide and misappropriated his funds. She is currently at the Byculla Jail.

Rhea was also reported to have told the NCB that Sushant used to smoke marijuana, and that he started smoking while filming Kedarnath, which also starred Sara. “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him,” she told Aaj Tak in an interview.

