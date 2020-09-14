e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat counts down to her birthday with rare throwback photo

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat counts down to her birthday with rare throwback photo

Bharat Sahni shared a rare throwback photo with his wife, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, ahead of her birthday on Tuesday. The picture seems to be from one of their wedding functions in 2006.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Bharat Sahni.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Bharat Sahni.
         

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband, businessman Bharat Sahni, seems to be extremely excited about her 40th birthday. She turns a year older on Tuesday, and he is counting down to it on Instagram with priceless throwback photos.

A day before Riddhima’s big day, Bharat shared a picture with her from what seems to be from one of their wedding functions. “Countdown to 40! #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” he captioned it. She looks gorgeous in an orange lehenga, with mehendi on her hands, while he is seen dressed in a blue sherwani.

 

Five days before Riddhima’s birthday, Bharat shared a family portrait from what looked like an early celebration hosted by her cousin, Nitasha Nanda. “Thank you Tashu. The foods never been better! #Countdown #to #Ridds #Birthday #Big40,” he wrote.

The picture featured Riddhima, Bharat, their daughter Samara, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Randhir Kapoor and others.

 

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together. They have a daughter named Samara.

Also read | Swara Bhasker says she is tired of being called outspoken: ‘I am always lying to people at film screenings’

Despite being the daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, Riddhima was never inclined towards a career in films. Unlike her brother Ranbir Kapoor, she chose to stay away from the spotlight.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Riddhima had said that her family never pushed her to follow in their footsteps. “I was not interested. I am very old now, but even when I had the chance, I was always inclined towards my creative side, and fashion, jewellery, etc. My parents never pressurised me (to become an actor), they always supported what I wanted to do, be it getting into the fashion business, or getting married in Delhi despite being a Mumbai girl. I am fortunate that my husband too has been supportive,” she said, talking about why she did not become an actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas
Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In