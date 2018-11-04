Riddhima on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt relationship: I’m happy if my brother is happy

She belongs to the first family of Bollywood. She’s got the charm, the looks, and the confidence to become an actor like her parents and brother, but she left it all to pursue her passion. We met up with businesswoman Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently at a book launch. Excerpts:

First off, what’s the update on your father, Rishi Kapoor’s health?

He’s fine, nothing to worry about. I was never worried anyway. He’s just getting his routine tests done, like he said on Twitter, after so many years of wear and tear. He’s getting everything done, so hoping for the best.

Your brother Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life has always been in the spotlight, and now, he’s come out in the open about dating Alia Bhatt. Your take?

Hota hi hai, ask him! What can I say? I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister. (smiles)

While your entire family has been into the showbiz business, you have stayed away from it. Why is that?

I was not interested. I am very old now, but even when I had the chance, I was always inclined towards my creative side, and fashion, jewellery, etc. My parents never pressurized me (to become an actor), they always supported what I wanted to do, be it getting into the fashion business, or getting married in Delhi despite being a Mumbai girl. I am fortunate that my husband too has been supportive.

What all is keeping you busy nowadays?

I have my clothing brand, and also have my jewellery business. My daughter Sam (Samara Sahni) also keeps me on my toes!

Samara is quite a social media rockstar. Your mother Neetu Singh is always sharing her videos, in which she sings/ acts…

Yes, she puts her videos. She’s a YouTuber too, and started her own channel, which keeps her busy, apart from her school. It is also what keeps me busy!

Aren’t you worried about this early exposure and attention that she’s getting?

It’s this generation, you can’t say much. They are anyway exposed to so much outside. We as parents try and control as much as possible. There’s a child lock on her (Samara’s) device, but more than that, I cannot control. There’s so much of social media and digital exposure these days. My entire business is online, and I am always online. Similarly, she takes after me. But I have banned her from Instagram and other social media sites.

Your dad Rishi Kapoor, meanwhile, has been getting accolades for doing so much work, and a variety of roles. Do you watch his films?

It’s amazing! I watch all his films. I go the theatre to watch only his films, and of course, my brother’s. I think everybody doesn’t get the chance or a second inning. My dad did very well in his first (phase), and then he started doing different roles in his second innings. He’s so fantastic, and I am so proud of him. He played all the romantic roles offered to him with honesty, and now he’s doing a Mulk, Kapoor and Sons, he’s even played the bad guy in Agneepath! At the age he’s at, he is such a workaholic and passionate about movies.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 11:05 IST