Recce for Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 begins, Pooja Bhatt shares pic with father Mahesh

The recce for the upcoming film Sadak 2, to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has begun. Actor Pooja Bhatt on Friday shared a photograph of herself along with her father Mahesh in front of a helicopter and with mountains as the backdrop.

“And our recce for ‘Sadak 2’ officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with Mahesh Bhatt. Here’s to the start of a great journey and life changing experience for us all,” Pooja captioned the image.

Sadak 2 is the sequel of Pooja’s and actor Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 hit film Sadak and will release on November 15, 2019.

Sadak 2 will star the Bhatt sister — Alia and Pooja — with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. (Instagram)

Sanjay has said that Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression. The sequel will star Mahesh’s youngest daughter and actor Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor along with Pooja and Sanjay.

On the occasion of his 70th birthday of her dad on September 20 this year, Alia shared a teaser of the upcoming film. The clip begins with a few scenes from the 1991 superhit film and then goes on to announce the new film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mahesh talked about casting Alia in Sadak 2, “It was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Mukesh and Pooja, who suggested that it (Sadak 2) should be narrated to Alia but we hadn’t considered her while writing the script. Alia is a difficult cookie to crack because she only responds with her heart; she’s very clear about whether she wants to embrace it wholeheartedly or say no. Honestly, she doesn’t have to say yes and prove anything vis-à-vis our relationship; I also wouldn’t belittle our relationship by putting this burden on her. We gave a full narration to her and by the end of it; she was left shaking and crying. That was one hell of a triumph.”

