Alia Bhatt on working with dad Mahesh in Sadak 2: I may just end up being born again

If you’ve ever watched, read or listened to one of Alia Bhatt’s interviews, it’s obvious that she is fond of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. But her latest statements about him go beyond admiration. After revealing the Sadak 2 teaser on her father’s 70th birthday on Thursday, Alia has now said that no other filmmaker but Mahesh Bhatt, could direct the film.

Mahesh will be helming Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 superhit, which will star his daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a Hindustan Times interview, Mahesh had spoken about casting Alia in Sadak 2, “It was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Mukesh and Pooja, who suggested that it (Sadak 2) should be narrated to Alia but we hadn’t considered her while writing the script. Alia is a difficult cookie to crack because she only responds with her heart; she’s very clear about whether she wants to embrace it wholeheartedly or say no. Honestly, she doesn’t have to say yes and prove anything vis-à-vis our relationship; I also wouldn’t belittle our relationship by putting this burden on her. We gave a full narration to her and by the end of it; she was left shaking and crying. That was one hell of a triumph.”

Now Alia, just days after revealing the Sadak 2 teaser and celebrating her father’s special birthday with family and friends, has finally let slip about the emotions she felt in the moments before deciding to work on Sadak 2.

“When I heard the story, I told him what Sanju had already said, that I cannot do this film if you are not directing it. I was not just in tears, but I was sobbing and shaking at the end of it. He put up the most creative narration that I have heard in my life with the music and the beats. It was so earnest that it broke my heart. Sanju recently told me, ‘Alia you don’t know what you are getting into. You have no idea what it is to be directed by your father’. At the shoot of the picture with the cast, I got a glimpse of it. And to tell you the truth, I am scared for my life because if that’s the kind of emotional journey that we are going to go on for I don’t know how many odd days, I think I may just end up being born again,” Alia told DNA in an interview. Sadak 2 releases on March 25, 2020.

Mahesh also got a loving shout-out from his other actor-daughter, Pooja Bhatt. Speaking about her father and Alia working together on a film for the first time, Pooja said in the same interview, “I strongly believe that it’s the filmmaker’s gaze that you bloom under. And he looks at you in a certain way that makes you feel as though you are the most beautiful creature on the planet. For me, it’s going to be joyous to watch Alia being directed by him because I am going to see this whole new relationship blossom between them now.”

Alia took to Instagram to share pictures of her father, Mahesh Bhatt, on his birthday on Thursday, after revealing the Sadak 2 teaser. She shared a photo of him and captioned it: “On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones.This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday.”

Pooja, who played a girl being forced into sex trade in Sadak, also tweeted, “And he’s back!To breathe new life into our souls & to breathe more soul into our lives.I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it’s head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak2 & the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya!”

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 13:48 IST