Alia Bhatt clicks paparazzi at dad Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor celebrates with family. See pics

In planet Bollywood, even a dull day has its moments. So, when there are many movie promotions or there isn’t a big event taking place such as the start of 11-day Ganpati festival, our favourite Bollywood stars still know the art of lighting up the day.

While Kapoors and Khan were busy ringing in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday on September 21, many Bollywood beauties were simply spotted in various parts of the city. Nushrat Bharucha looked absolutely fresh and happy when she was clicked at a clinic in Andheri, while Alia Bhatt, now back from a long shoot schedule in Bulgaria, was snapped imitating the paparazzi--at her dad’s birthday bash, the actor was seen posing as if it was she who was clicking the cameramen.

Katrina Kaif too was seen outside an Andheri clinic while Lara Dutt was seen at Bandra Kurla Complex’s Yauatcha restaurant with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

Powerhouse performer Tabu, who will be seen in a crime thriller AndhaDhun next, was snapped with her co-star from that film, Ayushmann Khurrana. Kajol, meanwhile, channelled traditional chic with amazing grace as she again began promoting her film, Helicopter Eela.

At the airport too, a number of stars were spotted including Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma who were seen twice, once in the mornign and then later in the night. Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone too were seen at the airport.

But the best picture of the day was that of Taimur Ali Khan, spotted at Bandra playing with his football. In a video, he says the cutest ‘Bye’ to the waiting photographers.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 17:11 IST