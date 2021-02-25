IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan Khan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming, tears make it hard to type'
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan Khan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming, tears make it hard to type'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Irrfan Khan's older son Babil misses him a lot. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share an old photo of the late actor, talking about how he saw him in his dream.

"For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)," he wrote in his post.


Irrfan's fans also got sad on seeing Babil's post. "Miss You Legend," wrote one. "Stay Strong Babil," another person offered support.

On Valentine's Day, Babil revealed how Valentine's Day was disregarded in his family. Sharing a photo of his parents, he wrote, "I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘valentines day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family because it does try to say that 'abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch special kardo apni 'Mumtaz' ke liye'. Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for ‘Valentines day’."

Also read: WandaVision: Marvel's Kevin Feige explains casting Evan Peters as Quicksilver instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

On Irrfan's birthday, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had posted a picture with him and wrote on Instagram, "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug."

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020. He had long been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan babil khan

Related Stories

Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's wife remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of tombstone

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
READ FULL STORY
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil reveals Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded', see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
bollywood

Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for her friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram. She shared her photo with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their Badhaai Do wrap 'Pawri' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have completed a filming schedule of Badhaai Do. Announcing the wrap, the duo joined director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make their own 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
bollywood

Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her experience working on Tanu Weds Manu 10 years ago. The actor said that she thought she would make Aanand L Rai's career with the movie but he made her's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya-Salman song after getting fuel tank filled

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha has shared a song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to express her sorrow on paying a huge price for getting her fuel tank filled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
bollywood

30 years of Raveena Tandon| ‘I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to become an actor’

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon, who started her career 30 years ago with Salman Khan in Pathhar Ke Phool, recalls how acting happened for her, and the secret to her staying relevant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia's work praised, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser was unveiled on Wednesday and praising Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work were a number of their industry friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra plays a widow in Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra plays a widow in Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait teaser: Sanya can't seem to care about husband's death in quirky comedy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra has shared the teaser for her upcoming new comedy. Pagglait stars her as a woman who just cannot seem to care about her husband's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora gives Run Lola Run twist to old shoot, Katrina Kaif reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots which had her running barefoot in between two fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Parineeti says her college pics terrify her, Shahid Kapoor turns 40

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
From Parineeti Chopra talking about her earlier days when she was on the heavier side to Shahid Kapoor turning forty, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanand L Rai marks 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu.
Aanand L Rai marks 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu.
bollywood

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Aanand L Rai thanks fans for giving him his identity

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • It has been 10 years since Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu released on the big screen. On the occasion, director Aanand L Rai penned a note of gratitude, thanking fans for his "Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai" identity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac