WandaVision: Marvel's Kevin Feige explains casting Evan Peters as Quicksilver instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson
- WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
WandaVision surprised fans when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver from Avengers: Age of Ultron. For the unversed, Peters played Pietro/Quicksilver in the X-Men universe. Theories flooded the internet with fans attempting to decode the crossover.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now explained the recasting of Quicksilver. As reported by The Wrap, during Disney+'s TCA presentation, Feige said, "That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms. My favourite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."
Peters was seen in three WandaVision episodes: the episode which introduced him as Pietro, the Halloween-themed episode and the mid-credits scene from the recently premiered episode. It is to see if Peters returns for another run before the series ends.
WandaVision will soon have its curtain call. The last episode answered several questions. It revealed Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness as one of the villains while Monica Rambeau's Spectrum, played by Teyonah Parris, also got her new powers. While it is to see how the series ends, MCU fans are gearing for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Apart from the two series, Marvel Studios is working on the release of Loki, scheduled to premiere in June. They have also announced the title of Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and has a slew of projects in the making.
