Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya debut Spider-Man-No Way Home in hilarious video. Watch
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya have finally revealed the title for the upcoming third Spider-Man movie. After a whole day of toying with fans' feelings, sharing one fake (but hilarious) title after another, the trio finally released the real one--Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom shared a video from the film's sets on Wednesday. It showed him stepping out of director Jon Watts' office, disappointed on being handed a fake title again. Zendaya reasons that it is because he always gives out spoilers on the internet, even if unintentionally. As they walk out of the door, a whiteboard behind them reveals the title. It also mention almost a dozen other rejected ones such as Spider-Man: Home Alone, Webcamming, Stay At Home and more.
"Now all the fans can theorize to their hearts content," wrote Jacob on Tom's video that has more than 11 million views so far. Earlier, him, Zendaya and Tom had shared fake titles such as Spider-Man: Phone Home, Home-slice and Home-wrecker. They had also shared pictures of them working on something mysterious.
Tom teased the third entry into the Spider-Man movie franchise in an interview with Variety, saying, "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."
He added, "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s-- who happens to be Spider-Man in it."
"We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it," he added.
The upcoming Marvel film will also feature actors Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei. It will also bring back the two other Spider-Man actors we have previously seen--Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Sony is planning to release the film on December 17, 2021.
