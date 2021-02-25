Parineeti Chopra says her college pics featuring her ‘hugely overweight’ avatar terrify her, Shahid Kapoor turns 40
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Alia Bhatt does a Gangubai Kathiawadi style namaste during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebrations
Alia Bhatt has impressed one and all with her powerful appearance in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser which released on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday on Wednesday. The actor joined Sanjay at his residence in the evening to take part in his birthday celebrations and greeted the paparazzi in her onscreen style.
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: When Mira Rajput ‘whacked’ him minutes before giving birth to Misha
Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
How Divya Bharti, Sajid Nadiadwala managed to keep their marriage a secret from her father for months
On Divya Bharti's birth anniversary, here's revisiting an episode from her life when she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and managed to keep it a secret from her father, who was opposed to the match.
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight’, says her college photos ‘terrify’ her
Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Taimur Ali Khan steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena Kapoor's discharge from hospital after welcoming second son
Even as fans eagerly wait for the first photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn son, their elder son Taimur was clicked on an outing in Mumbai’s Bandra. The four-year-old wore a blue T-shirt with pants.
