Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: When Mira Rajput ‘whacked’ him minutes before giving birth to Misha

  • Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor found his happily-ever-after with Mira Rajput after meeting her in an arranged marriage set-up. They got married in 2015 and are parents to two beautiful children - four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

While it is no secret that Shahid and Mira fell in love during her first pregnancy, did you know that she ‘whacked’ him right before giving birth? As the actor turns 40, here is a hilarious story from when Misha was born.

At the India Today Woman Summit 2017, Shahid said that relationships are strengthened by shared experiences, and Misha was his and Mira’s ‘first project together’. He also revealed a funny incident from when his wife was in the hospital, giving birth to their daughter.

“It's nice to say 'we' were pregnant because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility,” he said, adding that it was an empathetic pregnancy for him. “When I was in the labour room, I was actually holding my breath like her. At one point, I felt a little dizzy and she kind of whacked me and said, 'Why are you getting dizzy? I'm doing all the work here’.”


Recently, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mira got candid about Shahid and said that she wins any fights they have. She also revealed his ‘most annoying habit’ - he is a bad texter. “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she said.

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. The film will hit the theatres on November 5. He is also gearing up to make his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The as-yet untitled show will release on Amazon Prime Video.

