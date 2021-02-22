Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, was asked about her crush during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Her answer was South African cricketer AB de Villiers. “I love him,” she said in a video, posted on Instagram stories. She also added a sticker of him cheering.
Mira was also asked about her favourite show on Netflix, and she picked Emmy award-winning show Schitt’s Creek. Earlier, she had called co-creator and actor Dan Levy her ‘new crush’.
“Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale.. This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterisations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is it’s crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush,” she had written on Instagram stories in October last year.
Shahid and Mira, who met in an arranged marriage set-up, tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.
Also read | Aly Goni on bond with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14 despite Jasmin Bhasin’s dislike for her: ‘Mere rishte mere hai’
On No Filter Neha, Shahid talked about how he and Mira ‘can fight about everything and anything’. “We have very strong and different points of view. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves,” he said.
Last month, Shahid jokingly invited offers for ‘fun’ films. “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause,” he wrote on Instagram stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide
- Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion
- Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker shares Kangana Ranaut's 'item number' from Rajjo
- Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Monday to share a song from the film Rajjo, starring Kangana Ranaut. Swara shared it in response to Kangana's recent attack against Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for appearing in dance numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox