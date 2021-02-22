Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, was asked about her crush during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Her answer was South African cricketer AB de Villiers. “I love him,” she said in a video, posted on Instagram stories. She also added a sticker of him cheering.

Mira was also asked about her favourite show on Netflix, and she picked Emmy award-winning show Schitt’s Creek. Earlier, she had called co-creator and actor Dan Levy her ‘new crush’.

“Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale.. This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterisations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is it’s crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush,” she had written on Instagram stories in October last year.

Shahid and Mira, who met in an arranged marriage set-up, tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Also read | Aly Goni on bond with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14 despite Jasmin Bhasin’s dislike for her: ‘Mere rishte mere hai’

On No Filter Neha, Shahid talked about how he and Mira ‘can fight about everything and anything’. “We have very strong and different points of view. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves,” he said.

Last month, Shahid jokingly invited offers for ‘fun’ films. “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause,” he wrote on Instagram stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON