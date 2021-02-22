Aly Goni on bond with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14 despite Jasmin Bhasin’s dislike for her: ‘Mere rishte mere hai’
- Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
Aly Goni has said that his equation with Rubina Dilaik is independent of what Jasmin Bhasin feels about her. Jasmin and Rubina became close friends during Bigg Boss 14 but their relationship soured later. When Jasmin returned on the show as Aly’s 'connection', she distanced herself from Rubina.
In a media interaction after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly said that when he forges a bond with someone, he is in it for the long haul. He added that he does not change his relationships based on what anyone else feels.
When a journalist asked Aly if he would be caught between Rubina and Jasmin, he replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh... Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi (My relationships are mine, Jasmin’s relationships are hers. By this logic, I would never have been friendly with Rubina as Rahul is very close to me).”
“Yeh rishta apne aap badha hai. Na maine haath badhaya hai, na Rubina ne haath badhaya hai. Yeh khud apne aap bana hai aur ek baar jab rishta bana diya hai maine, toh main uspe tika rehta hoon. Kisi ki baat ya kisi ke bolne se, woh chahe mera apna hi kyun na ho, main change nahi karta. Main wohi karta hoon jo mujhe karna hai (It was organic with us, neither did I extend a hand of friendship nor did she. Once I forge a relationship with someone, I stick to it. I don’t change relationships because of what someone says. I do what I want),” he added.
Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for Jasmin. While they were best friends before the show, they fell in love in the Bigg Boss house. He finished in the top five, while Rubina walked home with the trophy.
