Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni hopes to marry Jasmin Bhasin, says 'I will do anything to convince her parents'
- Bigg Boss 14 finale concluded last night and Aly Goni was among the five finalists. While the actor confesses feeling disappointed over losing the winner's title to Rubina Dilaik, he said he has a number of things to look forward to, including dates with Jasmin Bhasin.
Aly Goni is disappointed that he couldn't lift the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on Sunday. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to resuming his life after the show's end.
The actor, in an interview, has revealed he has several plans with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, one of which includes convincing each others' parents for marriage.
"I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," he said in an interview to The Times of India.
“I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage,” he added.
Aly and Jasmin entered the show as friends. However, their romance bloomed. After Jasmin was evicted, she confessed she was open to tying the knot before the year comes to an end.
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor'
Meanwhile, in the interview, Aly confessed he wasn't keen on doing the show at first. "Initially, I didn’t want to do Bigg Boss due to my anger issues. But then, I made it to the top 4. Everybody wants to be the winner but only one can win the show. I am satisfied with my overall journey," he said.
While the couple was one of the highlights of the show, Aly also shared a sweet bond with fellow finalist Rahul Vaidya, who lost the title to Rubina Dilaik. The actor deemed Rahul as his brother and said that his equation with him was real.
While all eyes will be on his personal life, Aly teased that life on the professional front will also hold everyone's attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni talks about marrying Jasmin Bhasin
- Bigg Boss 14 finale concluded last night and Aly Goni was among the five finalists. While the actor confesses feeling disappointed over losing the winner's title to Rubina Dilaik, he said he has a number of things to look forward to, including dates with Jasmin Bhasin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal son's face with explosive video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik does Instagram live session to thank fans
- Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, conducted a quick Instagram live session to especially thank millions of her fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15
- Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubian Dilaik wins the trophy
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids
- When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman calls Jasmin and Sonali 'soutens'
- Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan cracked jokes at Sonali Phogat's feelings for Aly Goni. He even introduced her to Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi
- Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened
- Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss finale live: Rubina Dilaik wins, Rahul Vaidya is runner-up
Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox