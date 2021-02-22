Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni hopes to marry Jasmin Bhasin, says 'I will do anything to convince her parents'

Aly Goni is disappointed that he couldn't lift the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on Sunday. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to resuming his life after the show's end.

The actor, in an interview, has revealed he has several plans with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, one of which includes convincing each others' parents for marriage.

"I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," he said in an interview to The Times of India.

“I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage,” he added.

Aly and Jasmin entered the show as friends. However, their romance bloomed. After Jasmin was evicted, she confessed she was open to tying the knot before the year comes to an end.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Aly confessed he wasn't keen on doing the show at first. "Initially, I didn’t want to do Bigg Boss due to my anger issues. But then, I made it to the top 4. Everybody wants to be the winner but only one can win the show. I am satisfied with my overall journey," he said.

While the couple was one of the highlights of the show, Aly also shared a sweet bond with fellow finalist Rahul Vaidya, who lost the title to Rubina Dilaik. The actor deemed Rahul as his brother and said that his equation with him was real.

While all eyes will be on his personal life, Aly teased that life on the professional front will also hold everyone's attention.

