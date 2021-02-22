Post Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor for my child, I want a father'
Actor Rakhi Sawant is out of the Bigg Boss house and is making plans for the future. After wrapping up the season and walking away with ₹14 lakh, Rakhi has said that she would now like to focus on becoming a mother.
Rakhi was among the top five on Sunday's grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. She was joined by Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. It was Rubina who finally lifted the trophy.
Speaking to The Times of India, Rakhi said that she wants to raise a child with her husband Ritesh. "Now my priority is to become a mother and experience motherhood. I don't need a Vicky Donor for my child, I need a father. I don't want to be a single mother. I don't know how this will happen, but I really wish it does. I just hope there comes a solution for this as I still have my eggs frozen," she said. Rakhi had previously spoken about how she had got her eggs frozen.
Rakhi may be hopeful of a happy life with her husband, but many have doubted his existence all together. Ritesh never visited the Bigg Boss house during her entire stay and Rakhi has never been seen with him in public.
But Rakhi maintains that he does exist. "Of course Ritesh is there, I am married to him and we both love each other a lot. He is a big businessman who has a good number of workers under him. Though we got married, our marriage never got solemnized in the true sense. Later, I got to know that he already has a wife and a child, which was a secret all this while but now it is out. I am sure he must have seen the episodes of Bigg Boss and now I don't know how he will react. He always wanted to keep our marriage a secret for a lot of reasons. But at the same time, I don't know if we'll ever divorce each other. Let's see what life has in store for me."
On the show, Rakhi had revealed how she found out that Ritesh was a married man with a child after they had already tied the knot. Last week, comedian Bharti S, who entered the house with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said that she has seen Ritesh on a video call, which Rakhi confirmed.
