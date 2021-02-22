IND USA
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's reaction to MLA’s 'naachne gaane waali' comment: 'You made it worse'

  • Swara Bhasker came out in support of Kangana Ranaut after a politician used derogatory language for the Dhakaad actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut last week found herself being attacked by MLA Sukhdev Panse who called her 'nachne gaane waali' (one who dances and sings). She found support in fellow actor Swara Bhasker who said that while the MLA was indeed in the wrong, Kangana made the situation worse with her response by belittling others such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

It may be recalled Kangana and Swara rarely agree on matters of public debate.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote: "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!" She had retweeted Kangana's response to Sukhdev, in which the actor had written: "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."

On Friday Multai MLA Sukhdev had dubbed Kangana as 'nachne gaane waali'. He had said: "We have the right to protest peacefully in a democracy. A 'nachne gaane waali' woman like Kangana has hurt our farmers. Congress is protesting that and police lathicharged on them. Police should not become a puppet. Governments come and go." Sukhdev has been a former minister of the state. Kangana is a firm supporter of PM Modi's farm laws. A large of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are against the law and want it repealed. Kangana has had a Twitter spat with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who had stood with the farmers.

Kangana and Swara rarely have common meeting ground. While they may have been on different sides of a political divide, they clashed in a big way when Kangana dubbed her and Taapsee Pannu as 'B-grade actresses'. In an interview to Republic at the height of debate around late Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana has said: “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

In response, Swara had said: "In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."


