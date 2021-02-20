Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she has always been a rebel and hasn't started criticising Bollywood only recently. She shared an old video of hers to prove the same and further added that she "became the first rebel Rajput woman at 15". She has also opened up on how she rebelled against her own father who once tried to slap her but was taken aback by her response.
She wrote on Twitter, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."
Further talking about how she has always been a rebel, she added, "This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tired to fix me I fixed them instead."
Kangana went on to talk about how her relationship with her father soured after a particular incident. "My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him 'if you slap me I will slap you back'."
"That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged," she added.
Kangana started her morning by sharing an old video clip to prove that she had always spoken like the way she does now. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Another clip from 2012, teaching Bullywood cinema n urging them to stop embarrassing India globally,I am only sharing these to bust this propaganda by mafia media that I starting criticising Bullywood after became hugely successful post Queen release in 2014,Fact check- not true."
The video shows her talking about how she won an award for her debut film Gangster but was jobless. She also said that after winning the National Film Award for Fashion, a superstar told her that her career was over.
