IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her

Kangana Ranaut has revealed how her response ended her relationship with her father when he tried to slap her in order to make her study.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she has always been a rebel and hasn't started criticising Bollywood only recently. She shared an old video of hers to prove the same and further added that she "became the first rebel Rajput woman at 15". She has also opened up on how she rebelled against her own father who once tried to slap her but was taken aback by her response.

She wrote on Twitter, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."


Further talking about how she has always been a rebel, she added, "This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tired to fix me I fixed them instead."

Kangana went on to talk about how her relationship with her father soured after a particular incident. "My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him 'if you slap me I will slap you back'."


"That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged," she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes down minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'

Kangana started her morning by sharing an old video clip to prove that she had always spoken like the way she does now. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Another clip from 2012, teaching Bullywood cinema n urging them to stop embarrassing India globally,I am only sharing these to bust this propaganda by mafia media that I starting criticising Bullywood after became hugely successful post Queen release in 2014,Fact check- not true."


The video shows her talking about how she won an award for her debut film Gangster but was jobless. She also said that after winning the National Film Award for Fashion, a superstar told her that her career was over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut family kangana ranaut fashion

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
bollywood

Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for a magazine in 2018. It shows her posing in a white top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has revealed how her response ended her relationship with her father when he tried to slap her in order to make her study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
bollywood

Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for a magazine in 2018. It shows her posing in a white top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she has never relied on male co-stars to help elevate her career. "I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
bollywood

Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj, confirmed release date of actor Akshay Kumar’s films have been announced all at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunaina Rekhi is the ex-wife of Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza's husband.
Sunaina Rekhi is the ex-wife of Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza's husband.
bollywood

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife says she still believes in marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • Sunaina Rekhi, the ex-wife of Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has said that sometimes, the most compatible people aren't able to form an alliance, but that shouldn't negate the 'beauty of marriage'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi got around to not only learning to play a musical instrument called handpan recently, but has also hired a teacher to perfect it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
bollywood

Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
bollywood

Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a cute picture with her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the photo, Manish is seen posing with Raveena for a photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
bollywood

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP