IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor gushes over Mira Rajput's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor gushes over Mira Rajput's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'

  • Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s adorable comment on wife Mira Rajput’s Instagram post is winning the internet. She shared a video about a rule she has implemented to ensure the safety of their children, Misha and Zain. On it, he commented, “Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2.”

A screengrab of Shahid Kapoors comment.
A screengrab of Shahid Kapoors comment.


In another Instagram post, Mira shared a photo of her and Shahid’s shadows. “Warm fuzzy feeling,” she captioned it. Fans showered love on ‘ShaMira’. “You guys are goals,” one commented. Another called it ‘a photo clicked in heaven’. A third wrote, “Lovable and adorable @mira.kapoor.”


Last month, Shahid jokingly invited offers for ‘fun’ films. “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’

Shahid is set to make his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” the actor said in a statement.

Shahid also has Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name, in his kitty. He will be seen as a former cricketer who makes a stunning comeback on the field in his mid-30s. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. It will hit the theatres on November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput misha kapoor zain kapoor

Related Stories

Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
READ FULL STORY
Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction is worse than labour pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a selfie after undergoing tooth extraction and mentioned that if her actor husband was by her side, she would have definitely smashed his hand while in pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi got around to not only learning to play a musical instrument called handpan recently, but has also hired a teacher to perfect it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
bollywood

Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
bollywood

Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a cute picture with her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the photo, Manish is seen posing with Raveena for a photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
bollywood

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra burnt herself with a curling iron right before the Miss World 2000 pageant.
Priyanka Chopra burnt herself with a curling iron right before the Miss World 2000 pageant.
bollywood

Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
bollywood

Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is preparing for the birth of her second baby, has shared a post on Instagram about how it is important to 'get' people rather than knowing them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom is set to release this summer, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by Luv Ranjan is slated to release in March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
bollywood

Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
bollywood

'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's just released memoir Unfinished got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
bollywood

Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur were spotted in Bandra on Friday. Kareena was reportedly due to deliver her second baby on February 15 but looks like the little one is taking its sweet time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Aryan Khan from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021.
Preity Zinta and Aryan Khan from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021.
bollywood

Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Aryan Khan filled in for Kolkata Knight Riders' owner, his father Shah Rukh Khan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021 on Thursday. At the venue, Aryan was seen indulging in a video call with his father and Punjab Kings' owner Preity Zinta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP