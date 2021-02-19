Shahid Kapoor gushes over Mira Rajput's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s adorable comment on wife Mira Rajput’s Instagram post is winning the internet. She shared a video about a rule she has implemented to ensure the safety of their children, Misha and Zain. On it, he commented, “Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2.”
In another Instagram post, Mira shared a photo of her and Shahid’s shadows. “Warm fuzzy feeling,” she captioned it. Fans showered love on ‘ShaMira’. “You guys are goals,” one commented. Another called it ‘a photo clicked in heaven’. A third wrote, “Lovable and adorable @mira.kapoor.”
Last month, Shahid jokingly invited offers for ‘fun’ films. “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause,” he wrote in his Instagram post.
Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.
Shahid is set to make his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” the actor said in a statement.
Shahid also has Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name, in his kitty. He will be seen as a former cricketer who makes a stunning comeback on the field in his mid-30s. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. It will hit the theatres on November 5.
