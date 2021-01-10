Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do fun film in which he can dance, actor says 'typecast hero in need'
Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a peculiar request for filmmakers. The actor wants to take up some stereotypical roles, on request from his wife Mira Rajput.
Sharing a message on his Instagram Stories, Shahid said that Mira has told him to do some fun movies. "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause," he wrote in his post.
Mira has previously spoken about Shahid's work as an actor but maintained that she doesn't consider them to be a film family. "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she had said in an interview to The Times of India.
Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Shahid was last seen on the big screen in 2019's Kabir Singh. The film received largely negative reviews by critics but was a hit with the audiences. His next film will be Jersey.
Also read: Mouni Roy raises temperatures on National Stock Exchange Twitter handle due to 'human error'
Shahid recently wrapped up the film's shoot and in a social media post talked about the experience of shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra pens note on Kamala Harris, Mira wants Shahid to do a dance film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked
- Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity on family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU, oxygen machines took a new meaning’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'An Indian woman!'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox