Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do fun film in which he can dance, actor says 'typecast hero in need'
Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira Rajput wants him to pick up some fun roles.
Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira Rajput wants him to pick up some fun roles.
bollywood

Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do fun film in which he can dance, actor says 'typecast hero in need'

Shahid Kapoor has revealed that wife Mira Rajput has some different ideas about the kind of role he should take up.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:41 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a peculiar request for filmmakers. The actor wants to take up some stereotypical roles, on request from his wife Mira Rajput.

Sharing a message on his Instagram Stories, Shahid said that Mira has told him to do some fun movies. "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause," he wrote in his post.

Message shared by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram Stories.
Message shared by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram Stories.


Mira has previously spoken about Shahid's work as an actor but maintained that she doesn't consider them to be a film family. "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she had said in an interview to The Times of India.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid was last seen on the big screen in 2019's Kabir Singh. The film received largely negative reviews by critics but was a hit with the audiences. His next film will be Jersey.

Also read: Mouni Roy raises temperatures on National Stock Exchange Twitter handle due to 'human error'

Shahid recently wrapped up the film's shoot and in a social media post talked about the experience of shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations."

