Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shares unseen photo from wedding, jokes ‘50 people before it was a rule’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:53 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared an unseen picture from her wedding, mentioning that it was attended by 50 people several years before the coronavirus pandemic. As per the current rules for weddings in various states during the pandemic, only 50 people are allowed to attend a function due to safety issues.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira wrote, “50 people before it was a rule #loljk #gocoronago.” It showed Mira, dressed as a bride in a pink lehenga and jewellery, sitting with her sisters. Her mother was seen standing behind her. All of them were seen reacting in surprise with their palms on their mouths for a candid click.

Her fans loved the picture; it received more than 138000 likes within a few hours. A fan called her “most beautiful bride in the world”. Another commented, “This pic is too much powerful.”

Mira and Shahid got married in a private ceremony in Gurugram on July 7, 2015. The wedding was preceded by a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The couple had performed to Saj Dhaj Ke Tashan Mein Rehna and Sari Ke Fall Sa at the sangeet, videos of which had surfaced on the internet. They then tied the knot in a simple Anand Karaj ceremony which was attended by only a few family and friends in Gurugram.

Shahid had once told Vogue in an interview, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together…”

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

Shahid and Mira are now parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Shahid is currently shooting for his next, Jersey. The film revolves around a father and son with Shahid playing the role of Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Follow @htshowbiz for more