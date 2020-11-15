Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira: ‘Just what I need on a rainy winter evening’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:55 IST

Shahid Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with wife Mira Rajput as the couple enjoyed winter rain post Diwali. Shahid and Mira celebrated Diwali at home with their kids amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, “Just what I need on a rainy winter evening.” It shows Mira, with a scarf tied on her face as a mask, leaning on to Shahid’s chest as the two look at the camera. Mira is also seen flaunting her huge wedding ring as she places her hand on his chest. The couple can be seen twinning in black as they click a picture at their home.

Mira and Shahid had also chosen black ethnic ensembles for Diwali celebrations. The two shared a picture of them together on Instagram to wish their fans on the festival. “Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light,” he wrote. Mira had captioned the same picture, “Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali.” While Shahid wore an embroidered kurta, Mira decked up in a matching suit.

Shahid had earlier shared a glimpse of the Diwali rangoli at his home and penned down a heart-warming post on the auspicious occasion.“Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go,” he wrote.

Also read: Sutapa Sikdar, Babil remember Irrfan Khan on Diwali: ‘I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot... will come back to me’

On the professional front, the actor has been working on the much-anticipated sports-drama Jersey. The plot of Jersey revolves around a father and son. Arjun (essayed by Shahid), a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Follow @htshowbiz for more