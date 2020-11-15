Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput twin in black as they celebrate Diwali, share a message of ‘love and light’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:04 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali on Saturday. Shahid shared a picture of the two of them. Sharing it, he wrote: “Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light.” The picture showed the young couple dressed colour-cordinated traditional dress. While Shahid had a colourful black kurta on, Mira was in a black silken dress.

Mira also shared a picture of several lit diyas and wished her well wishers on Instagram on the festive occasions. Missing in both their posts were pictures of their kids - daughter Misha and son, Zain.

Shahid had earlier shared a picture of a rangoli the family had made on the occasion. It showed a beautiful peacock, perched on a branch with a big flower. Sharing it, he had written: “Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go.”

The couple is quite regular about posting pictures from their celebrations of various festivals and special days. After the birthday of her son Zain in early September, Mira had shared a long post of how she had managed to pull off a nice celebration, despite a pandemic raging around us. She had written: “Another Quarantine Birthday. After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again.

“Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins). I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries.”

Talking about her daughter’s birthday celebration, that happens just 10 days before her son’s, she had written how she had always thought she would combine the two and celebrate on a single day. She had written: “Quarantine Birthday. My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrate Diwali around bonfire in Dharamshala, Malaika and Jacqueline join them

“And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted.”

Shahid, meanwhile, is back to work after a long pandemic-induced break, and resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey. Before March, the team had been shooting in Punjab. An injury Shahid suffered and the pandemic brought it to halt. Jersey is a Hindi remake of Telugu original and is about a failed cricketer who gives the game a shot after his young son asks for a team’s jersey.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter