Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of shoot

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:27 IST

The Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey is wrapped up and actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur posted about the same on social media. Shahid had gotten back to work months after the shoot was stalled in March in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Shahid wrote, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

Mrunal also tweeted to thank the state government. “I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state. @tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan,” Mrunal wrote.

Right before getting back to work, Shahid had shared a throwback video of his practice session for Jersey and written, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey.”

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film traced the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The sports drama would see Shahid sharing screen space with his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, after Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar.

