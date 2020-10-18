e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of shoot

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of shoot

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of his upcoming film, Jersey, and shared an update on Twitter for his fans. His co-star, Mrunal Thakur, also tweeted.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur finished the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur finished the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey.
         

The Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey is wrapped up and actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur posted about the same on social media. Shahid had gotten back to work months after the shoot was stalled in March in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Shahid wrote, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

 

Mrunal also tweeted to thank the state government. “I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state. @tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan,” Mrunal wrote.

 

Right before getting back to work, Shahid had shared a throwback video of his practice session for Jersey and written, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey.”

 

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film traced the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit ‘savoured’ being a housewife in the US, used to cook at dawn for husband Dr Shriram Nene

The sports drama would see Shahid sharing screen space with his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, after Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow begin SRH’s 164-run chase
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow begin SRH’s 164-run chase
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In