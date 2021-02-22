Mira Rajput reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid Kapoor, his ‘most annoying habit’
- Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Like every married couple, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have their share of fights as well. However, it is she who always wins. She made this funny revelation during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
“U and Shahid!!! Who wins in arguments?” one fan asked. “Me! Who else?” she replied. She was also asked about his ‘most annoying habit’ and ‘one thing you love the most about him’. She replied that his texting was not up to the mark.
“He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she said.
Mira was also asked about the secret to her weight loss after having two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. “You know, I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions and working out. Nothing replaces them.”
Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav, reveals reason behind 'no mo FOMO'
On being asked about her favourite family member, Mira said, “This is a very easy one for me. I love my sisters, my mom, my kids, my husband, but my favourite family member is my dad. I love you, dad!”
Earlier, Shahid had said that he fights with Mira ‘about everything and anything’. “We have very strong and different points of view. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves,” he had said on No Filter Neha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I’ve been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid, his 'most annoying habit'
- Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to social media to announce the release date of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dasvi goes on the floors; Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's first looks revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates hysterical, Hansal agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's fav actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide
- Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox