Mira Rajput reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid Kapoor, his 'most annoying habit'
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid Kapoor, his ‘most annoying habit’

  • Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST

Like every married couple, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have their share of fights as well. However, it is she who always wins. She made this funny revelation during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

“U and Shahid!!! Who wins in arguments?” one fan asked. “Me! Who else?” she replied. She was also asked about his ‘most annoying habit’ and ‘one thing you love the most about him’. She replied that his texting was not up to the mark.

“He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she said.

Mira was also asked about the secret to her weight loss after having two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. “You know, I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions and working out. Nothing replaces them.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav, reveals reason behind 'no mo FOMO'

On being asked about her favourite family member, Mira said, “This is a very easy one for me. I love my sisters, my mom, my kids, my husband, but my favourite family member is my dad. I love you, dad!”

Earlier, Shahid had said that he fights with Mira ‘about everything and anything’. “We have very strong and different points of view. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves,” he had said on No Filter Neha.

