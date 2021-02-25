Alia Bhatt does a Gangubai Kathiawadi style namaste during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebrations
- Alia Bhatt did a 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' style namaste to the paparazzi while greeting them during director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.
Alia Bhatt has impressed one and all with her powerful appearance in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser which released on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday on Wednesday. The actor joined Sanjay at his residence in the evening to take part in his birthday celebrations and greeted the paparazzi in her onscreen style.
Just like her character Gangubai, who is mostly seen dressed in white saris in the teaser, Alia too stepped out in a white, one-shoulder top and trousers in the evening.
A video of her taking singing "happy birthday" for Bhansali, along with other team members, during his cake-cutting ceremony has also appeared online.
The one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser for Gangubai Kathiawadi shows Alia in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays an eponymous character in the film. The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"
The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad, had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She transforms from a brothel queen to a politician.
Dressed in traditional sarees and sporting long hair, Alia has aced the look of a Gujarati woman with kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red bindi completing the look.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters of S Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and also stars Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. It will arrive in theatres on July 30 this year.
Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
All from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal to filmmakers SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan have praised Alia for her performance in the film. Among the family members, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor also showered the actor with love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Nanda reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture from her time in the kitchen in New York along with a boomerang video to prove how she is the best at it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan shares throwback pic from their childhood to wish Shahid on his birthday
- Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi in Gangubai Kathiawadi style
- Alia Bhatt did a 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' style namaste to the paparazzi while greeting them during director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Divya Bharti, Sajid managed to keep their marriage a secret from her father
- On Divya Bharti's birth anniversary, here's revisiting an episode from her life when she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and managed to keep it a secret from her father, who was opposed to the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born
- Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary
- Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
- Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch
- Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms
- After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox