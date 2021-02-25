Alia Bhatt does a Gangubai Kathiawadi style namaste during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebrations

Alia Bhatt has impressed one and all with her powerful appearance in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser which released on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday on Wednesday. The actor joined Sanjay at his residence in the evening to take part in his birthday celebrations and greeted the paparazzi in her onscreen style.

Just like her character Gangubai, who is mostly seen dressed in white saris in the teaser, Alia too stepped out in a white, one-shoulder top and trousers in the evening.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt greet paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi in Gangubai Kathiawadi style. (Varinder Chawla)

A video of her taking singing "happy birthday" for Bhansali, along with other team members, during his cake-cutting ceremony has also appeared online.

The one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser for Gangubai Kathiawadi shows Alia in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays an eponymous character in the film. The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"

The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad, had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She transforms from a brothel queen to a politician.

Dressed in traditional sarees and sporting long hair, Alia has aced the look of a Gujarati woman with kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red bindi completing the look.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters of S Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and also stars Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. It will arrive in theatres on July 30 this year.

All from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal to filmmakers SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan have praised Alia for her performance in the film. Among the family members, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor also showered the actor with love.

