Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt finds cheerleaders in Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif; Ranbir Kapoor's sister is all heart

  Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a new poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In it, the actor is decked up in a pastel green ethnic outfit, with a large red bindi on her forehead and her hair styled in a braid, while her feet rest on a chair. She shared the poster with the release date, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021."

The new poster garnered reactions from fans and friends. Katrina Kaif took to the comments section to drop heart, raised hands and clap emojis, sharing her reaction to the poster. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif liked the picture. Huma Qureshi also expressed her excitement using heart and fire emojis. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji.

Like Isabelle, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan liked the picture to show their support.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared the new poster. "@aliaabhatt @Bhansaliproductions @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @prerna_singh6," his caption read.

Also Read: Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets

The movie is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. Alia has been busy with the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi since the lockdown in Mumbai eased. The actor was spotted making her way to the sets numerous times in the last few months.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The biographical drama sees Alia play the titular role, a fierce brothel owner who was rumoured to have had gangsters as her clients. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, who is playing the role of a mobster that falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the trade.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia also has Brahmastra in the pipeline. The Karan Johar-backed movie sees Alia star opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor, with Ayan Mukerji in the director's seat.

