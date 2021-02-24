IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga Teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi spill the blood in Sanjay Gupta's return to gangster cinema
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga Teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi spill the blood in Sanjay Gupta's return to gangster cinema

  • The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST

The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has been released. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the teaser gives a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai.

"When Bombay was not yet Mumbai, when violence ruled the streets." a title card reads, as we see a shot of the iconic Marine Drive. We then see John's gangster character, Amartya Rao. "He rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai," the teaser adds.

With a gun in his hand, Rao wreaks havoc in the city. Emraan is introduced as a cop who is tasked with stopping the gangster. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover's characters in the movie.

Check out the Mumbai Saga teaser below:

Also Read: When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder

Mumbai Saga is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. It also stars Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Mumbai Saga marks Sanjay's return to the Mumbai noir genre after eight years. He previously directed Shootout at Wadala. Mumbai Saga releases on March 19, in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai saga emraan hashmi john abraham

Related Stories

John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga will release in theatres on March 19. John Abraham shared the news on Instagram, along with a new poster of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Mumbai Saga will now be shot in Mumbai.
Mumbai Saga will now be shot in Mumbai.
bollywood

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga not to be shot in Hyderabad after spike in Covid-19 cases

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2020 01:29 PM IST
Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta has dropped the plan of shooting the film in Hyderabad amid coronavirus crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
bollywood

Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of his mother on their family chat group and claimed that she was possessed by a demon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
bollywood

When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has another pet called Casper.
Malaika Arora has another pet called Casper.
bollywood

Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Malaika Arora dropped a cute video of her playing with her pet Coco. Diana Penty and Rahul Khanna were among those who loved it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput stuns in a yellow sari.
Mira Rajput stuns in a yellow sari.
bollywood

Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
bollywood

Janhvi shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'Miss you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, Sridevi. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi reportedly performed a puja in Chennai on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Shinde remembers late Sridevi on her death anniversary.
Gauri Shinde remembers late Sridevi on her death anniversary.
bollywood

On Sridevi's death anniversary, English Vinglish director remembers the star

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On her third death anniversary, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde recalled their first meeting and her favourite memory of the star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Late Sridevi with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.
Late Sridevi with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.
bollywood

Sridevi was worried Janhvi would be compared to her, prepared her for it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Actor Sridevi had passed away months before her older daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak released. Around that time, her husband Boney Kapoor had revealed how the late actor was worried Janhvi would be compared to her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kareena’s friends visit her to meet newborn, Ranveer-Deepika twin in black

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:51 AM IST
From Kareena Kapoor being joined by family and friends at her home after being discharged from the hospital to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepping out for dinner, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A number of celebs have reacted to the possibility of another lockdown in Mumbai.
A number of celebs have reacted to the possibility of another lockdown in Mumbai.
bollywood

Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff, Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:40 AM IST
As a second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits parts of India and authorities mull over imposing another lockdown in Mumbai, some stars have reacted to the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan at his cousin Zayn's wedding.
Imran Khan at his cousin Zayn's wedding.
bollywood

Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie's wedding, see new pictures here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Actor Aamir Khan's reclusive nephew, Imran Khan, officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's wedding. See new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of a wine bottle on his 22nd wedding anniversary.
Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of a wine bottle on his 22nd wedding anniversary.
bollywood

'Battled in 1999': Ajay Devgn and Kajol have aged like fine wine; see his post

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Ajay Devgn has shared a funny post on the occasion of his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. Even his fans joined him in having some fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Rohira has transformed herself with a fitness journey that spanned over three years.
Shweta Rohira has transformed herself with a fitness journey that spanned over three years.
bollywood

Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Actor Shweta Rohira says she’s enjoying her current fitter self, and is unfazed by any negative comments on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's new memes have made her day.
Priyanka Chopra's new memes have made her day.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared several fanmade memes on one of her looks which features her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP