Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades now, called it ‘fake’. He also revealed why he chooses to distance himself from the glitz and glamour, once his work is done.
Emraan said that it is a ‘work ethic’ which he has followed since he started out in Bollywood. He was then asked if he stays away because he finds the industry ‘fake’, where people hype others to their faces but also tear them down behind their backs.
Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan said, “Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession.”
Emraan said that he remains grounded because of his friends, whom he has known for years, who have nothing to do with the film industry. He also credited his family for keeping him rooted and said that he cherishes their criticism, as it gives him a ‘realistic perspective’. Distancing himself from the film industry after spending so much time on set helps him maintain his sanity, he added.
Also read: Himansh Kohli explains his angry reaction to fake news of apology to ex Neha Kakkar, says people think he is a 'villain'
Currently, Emraan is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which will hit the theatres on March 19. The film also stars John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.
Mumbai Saga traces the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai and will shine a light on crucial events in the 1980s and 1990s. It marks the filmmaker’s return to the gangster-drama genre eight years after Shootout at Wadala.
Post that, Emraan will be seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. The film also reportedly stars Rhea Chakraborty but she was not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster released on Tuesday. It will release on April 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himansh explains his angry reaction to fake news of apologising to ex Neha
- Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos
- BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why would you name your son Taimur?': When 'famous personality' shamed Kareena
- Kareena Kapoor recently recalled how a 'famous personality', on the pretext of visiting her in the hospital hours after she'd given birth to her first son, shamed her for naming him Taimur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox