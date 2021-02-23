IND USA
Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar broke up in 2018.
Himansh Kohli explains his angry reaction to fake news of apology to ex Neha Kakkar, says people think he is a 'villain'

  • Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST

Himansh Kohli took to Instagram stories last November to call out a video falsely claiming that he apologised to his ex-girlfriend, Neha Kakkar, after she married Rohanpreet Singh. In a new interview, he talked about what triggered his angry outburst and how he has been labelled as a ‘villain’.

“I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao (Get back on track),” was his sharp response to the fake news.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Himansh said that many videos are shared on social media, with voiceovers telling tall stories. “Usually, what happens is that the educated and sensible people can understand. But there are some people jo uss story ko real maan lete hai. Unko aisa lagta hai ki Himansh villain hai, bohot bura hai, humesha aise interviews deta hai jaake, woh humesha baat shuru karta hai ki usey Neha ka naam lena padega har interview mein (There are some people who believe these stories. They think I am the villain and I always mention Neha in every interview),” he said.

Himansh said that though he does not normally pay heed to what happens on social media, everything was slowly accumulating. He added that while he is used to people calling him names, he got triggered when his family was dragged into it.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant claims her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav Shukla was encouraged by Rubina Dilaik to rid him of ‘boring’ tag

“Mujhe lagta hai ki ek insaan ko toh blame lena hi hota hai life mein jab koi problem ho jaati hai (I think one person always has to take the blame whenever there is a problem), so let it be me only. That’s fine. What triggered me was log mere parents, mere sister ke baare mein ulta seedha likh rahe hai (people were writing all kinds of nonsense about my parents and sister),” he said.

Himansh maintained that his family lives in Delhi and they have nothing to do with the film industry nor with his personal life. “Agar meri life mein koi ladki aati hai toh woh mera decision hai, agar woh ladki jaati hai, toh bhi humara decision hai (If there is a woman in my life, it is my decision. If the woman is no longer in my life, then that is also our decision). That has nothing to do with my parents,” he said.

Himansh and Neha broke up in December 2018, after being in a relationship for almost a year. She is now married to Rohanpreet.

