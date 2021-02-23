Himansh Kohli explains his angry reaction to fake news of apology to ex Neha Kakkar, says people think he is a 'villain'
- Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
Himansh Kohli took to Instagram stories last November to call out a video falsely claiming that he apologised to his ex-girlfriend, Neha Kakkar, after she married Rohanpreet Singh. In a new interview, he talked about what triggered his angry outburst and how he has been labelled as a ‘villain’.
“I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao (Get back on track),” was his sharp response to the fake news.
Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Himansh said that many videos are shared on social media, with voiceovers telling tall stories. “Usually, what happens is that the educated and sensible people can understand. But there are some people jo uss story ko real maan lete hai. Unko aisa lagta hai ki Himansh villain hai, bohot bura hai, humesha aise interviews deta hai jaake, woh humesha baat shuru karta hai ki usey Neha ka naam lena padega har interview mein (There are some people who believe these stories. They think I am the villain and I always mention Neha in every interview),” he said.
Himansh said that though he does not normally pay heed to what happens on social media, everything was slowly accumulating. He added that while he is used to people calling him names, he got triggered when his family was dragged into it.
Also read: Rakhi Sawant claims her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav Shukla was encouraged by Rubina Dilaik to rid him of ‘boring’ tag
“Mujhe lagta hai ki ek insaan ko toh blame lena hi hota hai life mein jab koi problem ho jaati hai (I think one person always has to take the blame whenever there is a problem), so let it be me only. That’s fine. What triggered me was log mere parents, mere sister ke baare mein ulta seedha likh rahe hai (people were writing all kinds of nonsense about my parents and sister),” he said.
Himansh maintained that his family lives in Delhi and they have nothing to do with the film industry nor with his personal life. “Agar meri life mein koi ladki aati hai toh woh mera decision hai, agar woh ladki jaati hai, toh bhi humara decision hai (If there is a woman in my life, it is my decision. If the woman is no longer in my life, then that is also our decision). That has nothing to do with my parents,” he said.
Himansh and Neha broke up in December 2018, after being in a relationship for almost a year. She is now married to Rohanpreet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himansh explains his angry reaction to fake news of apologising to ex Neha
- Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos
- BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why would you name your son Taimur?': When 'famous personality' shamed Kareena
- Kareena Kapoor recently recalled how a 'famous personality', on the pretext of visiting her in the hospital hours after she'd given birth to her first son, shamed her for naming him Taimur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox