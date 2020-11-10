Himansh Kohli slams ‘fake post’ showing him apologising to Neha Kakkar, asks ‘Who is benefitting from this nonsense?’

bollywood

Actor Himansh Kohli has reacted strongly to a video of him ‘apologising’ to ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar, which is being circulated on social media. Neha, who had a bitter public breakup with Himansh, tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh last week.

On Instagram stories, he wrote, “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao.”

Earlier, in an interview to ETimes, he had wished Neha all the best for married life. “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that,” he’d said.

Neha and Rohanpreet are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai, and have been keeping their fans updated on social media. After sharing pictures and videos from their swanky hotel, Neha on Tuesday posted videos from a ride in a convertible car, and of a beachside sunset.

It was love at first sight for Neha, who told designer Anita Dongre, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

