Himansh Kohli says Neha Kakkar ‘cried on TV shows’ after their breakup but ‘it was her decision to move on in life’

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:55 IST

Actor Himansh Kohli spilled details about his breakup with singer Neha Kakkar in a new interview, and said that it was her decision to part ways. He also said that because she put up not-so-cryptic social media posts and cried on television shows while he maintained a dignified silence, people were quick to assume that he was the one at fault.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Himansh said, “It wasn’t an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media.”

“Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he added.

Himansh said that on several occasions, he almost responded to Neha’s social media posts with posts of his own, but decided against it because he did not want to bad-mouth a woman he was once in love with. “Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That’s not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much,” he said.

While it was believed that the relationship ended due to Himansh, he revealed that the decision to break up was actually Neha’s. “There were so many things that happened, but I didn’t want to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash,” he said.

Himansh also said that though he and Neha were in a relationship for around a year, he was very serious and they had even made plans to get married in the future. He was also hurt when people claimed that he used her to become famous or that the reason for their breakup was his infidelity.

“One thing that really hurt me was people accusing me of using her; I just couldn’t understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. In fact, while the two of us were together, I didn’t do much work because I would travel with her for her shows, so that we could spend time together. I actually let a lot of work pass in those months. People also said that I had cheated on her and that’s why things ended. Thankfully, a few months later, she cleared the air and said I hadn’t cheated on her. Thereafter things got better. I have put it all behind me now,” he said, adding that he has not been in touch with her after their relationship ended.

