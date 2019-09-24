Himansh Kohli on breakup with Neha Kakkar: ‘Can’t change it, I still respect and wish her the best’

bollywood

Celebrity breakups rarely stay behind closed doors. So when the much loved couple, actor Himansh Kohli and singer Neha Kakkar parted ways, it raised a lot of questions. While Neha got it off her chest by writing on social media and talking about the same in interviews, Himansh chose to remain silent.

“It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it,” says Himansh, when asked about why he never felt the need to share his side of the story.

Himansh and Neha started off as good friends and it was in September last year that they made their relationship public on the sets of a singing reality show where Neha was one of the judges. However, in December, the two split.

“Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health,” adds Himansh, who burst onto the scene with the hit TV show Humse Hai Liife.

It seems that they’re not even on talking terms, and when asked about it, Himansh evades the question. So if an opportunity strikes, is the actor open to collaborating with Neha on a project? “Why not, why will I say no to good work?” asks Himansh, and continues, “If good offers come our way, as a professional, I’d definitely work with her. Our song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. People still say nice things about it. So, I will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha.”

Himansh asserts that he only wants good things to consume his mind and would let go of the not-so-happy memories. “That’s the way ahead in life. At this point in my life, I really don’t have time for love. I think I should be working now. The focus is on my career. I’m in a happy space with opportunities coming my way, and I want to make the most of it,” says the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan (2014) and is currently in talks for a film and a web show.

