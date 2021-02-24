IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder: 'Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
bollywood

When Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder: 'Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting'

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might be one of Bollywood's most enduring couples, but they have yet to star in a film together. But do you know that they could have worked together several years before finally sharing screen space in the delay plagued Brahmastra?

Ranbir and Alia were supposed to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Balika Vadhu, and had even done a photoshoot for it. Ranbir was around 20 at the time, while Alia was 11.

During a promotional event for her 2014 film Highway, Alia said that Bhansali sensed a special chemistry even then. "Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting with Ranbir," she said.

In 2017, at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards, Ranbir gushed about Alia's performance in Highway, and recalled the story of their would-be debut. He said, "Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Vadhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor.”


Alia replied, “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”

Also read: Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Celebrating the filmmaker’s love for colour and grandeur

In 2017, Ranbir told Hindustan Times that he has been 'connected to (Alia) since' then. "She is a fine actor, very unassuming about her success and talent. Plus, she is very evolved, cool and chilled out, so I am looking forward to the film," he said about Brahmastra, which has been in production for several years. The couple fell in love while making the film, and recently resumed shooting.

Alia, meanwhile, finally bagged a Bhansali movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released in theatres soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
balika vadhu ranbir kapoor alia bhatt sanjay leela bhansali

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's ring is an ode to her love for Ranbir, see her Valentine's Day post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But did you see what's on the ring she's wearing?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
bollywood

Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of his mother on their family chat group and claimed that she was possessed by a demon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than three years now.
bollywood

When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has another pet called Casper.
Malaika Arora has another pet called Casper.
bollywood

Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Malaika Arora dropped a cute video of her playing with her pet Coco. Diana Penty and Rahul Khanna were among those who loved it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput stuns in a yellow sari.
Mira Rajput stuns in a yellow sari.
bollywood

Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor travelled to Chennai recently.
bollywood

Janhvi shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'Miss you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, Sridevi. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi reportedly performed a puja in Chennai on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Shinde remembers late Sridevi on her death anniversary.
Gauri Shinde remembers late Sridevi on her death anniversary.
bollywood

On Sridevi's death anniversary, English Vinglish director remembers the star

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On her third death anniversary, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde recalled their first meeting and her favourite memory of the star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Late Sridevi with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.
Late Sridevi with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.
bollywood

Sridevi was worried Janhvi would be compared to her, prepared her for it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Actor Sridevi had passed away months before her older daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak released. Around that time, her husband Boney Kapoor had revealed how the late actor was worried Janhvi would be compared to her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kareena’s friends visit her to meet newborn, Ranveer-Deepika twin in black

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:51 AM IST
From Kareena Kapoor being joined by family and friends at her home after being discharged from the hospital to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepping out for dinner, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A number of celebs have reacted to the possibility of another lockdown in Mumbai.
A number of celebs have reacted to the possibility of another lockdown in Mumbai.
bollywood

Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff, Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:40 AM IST
As a second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits parts of India and authorities mull over imposing another lockdown in Mumbai, some stars have reacted to the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan at his cousin Zayn's wedding.
Imran Khan at his cousin Zayn's wedding.
bollywood

Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie's wedding, see new pictures here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Actor Aamir Khan's reclusive nephew, Imran Khan, officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's wedding. See new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of a wine bottle on his 22nd wedding anniversary.
Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of a wine bottle on his 22nd wedding anniversary.
bollywood

'Battled in 1999': Ajay Devgn and Kajol have aged like fine wine; see his post

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Ajay Devgn has shared a funny post on the occasion of his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. Even his fans joined him in having some fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Rohira has transformed herself with a fitness journey that spanned over three years.
Shweta Rohira has transformed herself with a fitness journey that spanned over three years.
bollywood

Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Actor Shweta Rohira says she’s enjoying her current fitter self, and is unfazed by any negative comments on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's new memes have made her day.
Priyanka Chopra's new memes have made her day.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared several fanmade memes on one of her looks which features her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP