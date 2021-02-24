Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar praise Alia Bhatt, call her 'gangsta'
Alia Bhatt shared the first teaser of her much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. One of the best compliments for her came from Shah Rukh Khan who called the film "special", and Alia a "gangsta". The tw have worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.
Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh tweeted, "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08."
Akshay Kumar wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."
Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared an appreciation post for the film as well as the actor and filmmaker. "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions," he wrote.
Directed by Sanjay, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role of a fierce brothel owner who was rumoured to have had gangsters as her clients. Ajay Devgn also features as a mobster that falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the trade.
Alia began shooting for the film late 2019 and had shared an Instagram post as she began the shoot. However, the shoot came to a grinding halt after the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March last year. The shoot of the film resumed only in October last year.
Also read: Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia talked about returning to the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation,” she said.
Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
- Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch
- Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms
- After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
- The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister
- Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood
- Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment
- Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox