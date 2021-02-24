IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
bollywood

Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history

  • Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST

On the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to announce the release date of Thalaivi. The film, which will see Kangana playing Jayalalithaa, will release in theatres on April 23.

Kangana made the announcement with a short teaser. While it does not feature any new footage, it has a voiceover, talking about how Jayalalithaa made history.

“Filmon mein aayi toh cinema ki tasveer badal di, politics mein aakar Tamil Nadu ki takdeer badal di. Apni kahaani khud likh kar woh naya itihaas rach gayi. Karodon ka naseeb badal kar woh ban gayi Thalaivi (When she entered the film industry, she changed the face of cinema. When she entered politics, she changed the fortunes of Tamil Nadu. She changed the destiny of crores of people and became Thalaivi),” the narrator said.

“To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary. Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021. @thearvindswami #Vijay @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla #BhushanKumar @KarmaMediaent @TSeries @vibri_media #SprintFilms @ThalaiviTheFilm,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik shares first thing she did on her phone after Bigg Boss 14, answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

Earlier, Kangana tweeted that she gained 20 kgs to portray the older Jayalalithaa, and said that it ‘severely damaged’ her back. She said, however, that the ‘moments of despair’ were worth it when she saw how the film had shaped up.

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Kangana likened herself to Jayalalithaa: “She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors.”

“I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thalaivi kangana ranaut j. jayalalithaa

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut has said that she doesn't do 'item numbers'.
Kangana Ranaut has said that she doesn't do 'item numbers'.
bollywood

Kangana says she turned down 'item songs' by Bhansali, Farah Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, lashing out at 'B-grade hyenas', wrote in a tweet that she has turned down 'item numbers' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan's films.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
bollywood

Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again talked about her achievements on Twitter. This time, she was triggered when an agency did not list her name among the most popular female stars of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
bollywood

Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
bollywood

Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turns year older on February 25, talks about returning to her home town to celebrate the day, and entering the fifth year of her stint in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST
On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
bollywood

Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
READ FULL STORY
Close
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
bollywood

Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The actor feels creative liberty and dissent should be respected and banning doesn’t do any good to industry or society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
bollywood

Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
bollywood

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Aanand L Rai says, ‘The film gave me my identity in Bollywood’

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Taking a trip down memory lane, filmmaker Aanand L Rai says every single day on the set was enjoyable and not for once did he think about what would eventually happen to the film upon its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who was the woman Alia Bhatt will play in Bhansali's film?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most anticipated Bollywood films this year. Ahead of teaser release, here's knowing who the real woman was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac