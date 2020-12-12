e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi shoot: ‘Rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood’

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi shoot: ‘Rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood’

Kangana Ranaut has shared two pictures as she announced the wrap up of her film Thalaivi. She will be seen as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has shared two pictures, one of herself dressed up as J Jayalalithaa, and the other of the late actor-turned-politician.
Kangana Ranaut has shared two pictures, one of herself dressed up as J Jayalalithaa, and the other of the late actor-turned-politician.
         

Kangana Ranaut has finally wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Thalaivi. She made the announcement along with two pictures, one of herself and one of the late actor-turned politician.

Sharing a picture of herself in make-up and costume, flashing a victory sign, and a picture of late Jayalalithaa, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings.”

 

She further wrote, “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you.”

Kangana is essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. She remembered the late politician on her death anniversary earlier this month by tweeting a few stills from the film. “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader,” she wrote along with the pictures on Twitter.

 

The 33-year-old actor went on to thank the team of the film including the director AL Vijay for “working like a super human” to complete the film. “All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go,” she further wrote.

Also read: Kapil Sharma apologises to wife Ginni Chatrath for working on wedding anniversary: ‘I have to earn to be able to buy a gift’

Thalaivi is written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The release date of the film has not yet been decided after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

