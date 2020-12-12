Kapil Sharma apologises to wife Ginni Chatrath for working on wedding anniversary: ‘I have to earn to be able to buy a gift’

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 17:26 IST

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. The comedian, however, is working on his anniversary and has shared a sweet message for her, explaining the reason behind it.

Sharing a picture from the dressing room on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary gift dena hai to kamana b to padega (I have to earn to be able to buy a gift) #happyanniversary my love u. see u in the evening.”

His fans and friends also took to the comments section to wish the couple. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “#happyanniversary brother bhut mubarkaa...jacket da rang”. One wrote, “Happy marriage anniversary #kaneet God bless you both with endless joy & happiness. best wishes always.”



Talking about how his jokes about marriage changed, Kapil had once told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t changed after marriage, the only change is: Earlier, I’d crack marriage jokes as an outsider, but now I know the reality (laughs), so the jokes are more real, more authentic.”

Kapil had also said that Ginni, too, has a good sense of humour. “Even when I met her for the first time in college, I saw that her comic timing on stage was very good. She is my critic. She is also my biggest fan and laughs at almost all my jokes,” he had said.

Kapil and Ginni had become friends during their college days but he then moved away for work. The two eventually tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The two had an Anand Karaj ceremony as well as a Hindu wedding. It was then followed by multiple wedding receptions: Amritsar, Delhi and Mumbai. All from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor to Rekha had attended his Delhi reception.

The couple recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Anayra. The whole family wore black T-shirts with ‘Anyra turns one’ written on them.

