Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath celebrate wedding anniversary: Did you know her father said no to his marriage proposal?

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:26 IST

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are celebrating two years of marital bliss on Saturday. On their second anniversary, here is looking back at their sweet love story, which blossomed when they were in college.

Kapil used to direct plays in college to make some extra money, and it was at an audition in 2005 that he met Ginni. Talking about their love story, Kapil had told The Times of India, “My friend told me that Ginni likes me, but I dismissed it. One day, I directly asked Ginni, ‘Tu mujhe like toh nahi karti?’ and she denied it. Later, at a youth festival, I introduced her to my mother as one of my students.”

Kapil then went to Mumbai for the auditions of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but was rejected. He called Ginni and asked her not to contact him anymore. “I felt that our friendship has no future, as her financial condition was better and we belonged to different castes. So, we took a break. When I got selected for Laughter Challenge after auditioning again, she called to congratulate me,” he said. He ended up winning the show in 2007.

After Kapil’s career took off, his mother went to Ginni’s house with a marriage proposal, but her father turned it down. “Inke papaji ne bade pyaar se bola, ‘Shut up’ (laughs). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued MBA in finance. I guess she kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but isne kabhi mujhe disturb nahi kiya. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine. Jab ye sab gadbad chal rahi thi, that’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry,” he said.

Also read: After deleting tweet on farmers’ protest, Dharmendra says ‘extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’

Kapil and Ginni married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. This was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. A year later, on December 10, 2019, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Anayra.

Currently, Kapil hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, which is being filmed without a live audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also acted in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017).

Follow @htshowbiz for more