Kangana Ranaut says she gained 20 kgs for J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, is now getting back to her earlier size

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:48 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a stunning picture of herself and said that she has initiated the process of getting back to her former self. She underwent a journey from being skinny and fit to gaining 20 kgs for her upcoming film based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi. She also informed that the film is now nearing completion.

Kangana tweeted: “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?”

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

The picture shows Kangana doing a tricky yogasana and shows her super toned body. It is not clear if the picture is a throwback or a recent one. Just a few days back, she had shared pictures, from the film’s shoot showing the look of her character.

Speaking about Kangana’s body transformation, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli had tweeted: “In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake. We salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us.”

However, when the first-look teaser of the film was out, it resulted in a meme fest. Then too, Rangoli has hit back and said: “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.” People had commented on the poor prosthetics used for the look.

